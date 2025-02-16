Binance, bribes, billions, and Logic

Binance’s Tigran Gambaryan claims Nuhu Ribadu asked him for billions in bribes to bankroll a presidential run.

Now, there’s plenty to critique about Ribadu (who among us is a saint?), but believing that a man who once turned down a literal $15 million cash bribe—and who, as a security expert, knows his words will be dissected like a crime scene—would casually shake down a detainee for billions and helpfully explain what the money is for? Ha!🤣

That requires Olympic-level gullibility. Gambaryan is clearly suffering, and if he’s innocent, he deserves sympathy. But right now, he’s flinging accusations like spaghetti at a wall, hoping something—anything—sticks.