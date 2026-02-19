Bill Gates withdraws from India AI summit amid Epstein controversy

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has canceled his scheduled keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit, taking place in Delhi from February 16–21, citing the need to keep attention on the event’s core objectives.

Gates Foundation said the decision was made after “careful consideration” and “to ensure the focus remains on the [summit’s] key priorities,” but did not provide further details.

The microsoft co-founder’s withdrawal comes amid renewed scrutiny over his past associations with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following his mention in newly released files by the U.S. Department of Justice in January.

Gates’s spokesperson described the claims in the files as “absolutely absurd and completely false,” and the billionaire has publicly expressed regret for spending time with Epstein.

In a recent interview, the 70-year-old tech entrepreneur emphasized that he never visited Epstein’s private island, where allegations of child abuse and exploitation occurred, distancing himself from the core accusations.

The decision to withdraw followed intensive discussions between Indian government officials and Gates’s team over the past 24 hours, though no official statement linked the cancellation to the Epstein controversy.

This development is another example of how Epstein’s legacy continues to impact public figures, with the newly released files reigniting global debates on accountability and associations.