Bill Clinton testifies before lawmakers in Epstein inquiry

Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee to provide sworn testimony regarding his past association with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, continuing a high-profile congressional inquiry into the matter.

The two-term Democratic president will face questions from lawmakers under oath and in a closed-door session, following the recent release of documents related to Epstein that included photographs of Clinton with the disgraced figure.

This testimony is slated for Friday in Chappaqua, New York, at a location arranged for the former president’s convenience, coming just one day after his wife, Hillary Clinton, underwent her own six-hour deposition before the same committee on Thursday.

The appearance stems from ongoing Republican-led scrutiny of prominent individuals linked to Epstein, despite Clinton having consistently denied any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities and never having been formally charged in connection with them.

Ahead of the proceedings, Clinton dismissed the entire process as “pure politics” and branded the committee a “kangaroo court,” signaling strong resistance to what he views as politically motivated questioning.

During her Thursday session, Hillary Clinton asserted that she had “no idea” about Epstein’s crimes and accused investigators of using her appearance to distract from and cover up alleged misconduct by President Donald Trump.

Republican committee members repeatedly pressed the former secretary of state throughout the lengthy deposition on details of her husband’s social and professional relationship with Epstein, particularly focusing on reported allegations that he received massages from young women associated with the billionaire.