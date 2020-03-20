Bigiano returns to Nigeria music scene, releases new singles

Report on Interest

Abdulwaheed Usamah

Olawale

Julius
By Temitope

By Temitope Akintoye,

Multi-award winning artiste, Bigiano, has made his re-entrance into the Nigerian music scene with his hot new singles titled “Chiquito” and “Go Crazy”.

The one-time music rave had taken a decade long break from the music industry following the sensational success of his hit track “Shayo” in 2009, and has come out of retirement with the music releases marking his return as a major player in the industry.

The tracks feature the artiste’s signature dance vibes and have enjoyed wide acceptability from Bigiano’s old fans and new fans of his style of music.

The ‘shayo’-crooner also released an official video of his new single, “Go Crazy”, featuring ace comedian, Broda Shaggi.

