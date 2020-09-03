Biden’s campaign raises $364M in August, beats Obama record

The United State Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has raised more than $364 million in month of August through online fundraising programme put together by his election campaign team, a development confirmed to have surpassed that of the country’s former President, Barrack Obama.

Besides, it was reported that the amount recorded during the period, through online donation, broke monthly records of donation set for candidates contesting political offices by US government.

Biden’s campaign team reported that the former vice president and the Democratic National Committee pulled in a total of $364.5 million, of which $205 million were by small donors online.

Through a post on Biden’s official twitter handle, the presidential candidate said that the previous record was set by Barack Obama and the DNC in September 2008, when he raised almost $200 million, and that turnout and supports received from Americans beat his expectation.

“Over $205 million, or 57 percent of the money we raised, came from online donations, from people like you, chipping in $5, $10, $20 at a time,”

“We have to keep breaking records if we want to ensure a fighting chance at winning this thing,” Biden urged his supporters.

Meanwhile, despite Trumps preparations toward his re-election, the battle for his return to office was becoming tougher than expected with Biden pulling resouces across direction to ensure he unseat incumbent president come November election.

Biden maintained that Americans would do the right thing by voting candidate of choice that would represent their interests and build American of their dreams for generation unborn.

” American people are great people, they know what they want,they know what is good for their land and would make that happen”.

” I have picked Senator, Kamala Harris as my running mate and her choice has fired up our election campaign donors’ supports base, and we are able raise $26 million in 24 hours.”

Also, it can be recalled that in July, Trump and the Republic National Committee raised $165 million, against $140 million for the Democrats the same month.