Biden, three other leaders jostling to meet Tinubu

Over four foreign leaders were reported to have requested to have discussion with President Bola Tinubu, on bilateral ties between their country and Nigeria after being inundated with reports of new policies introduced by the president after assuming office last month.

The leaders of the foreign countries were said to have approached Nigerian delegation to the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France, where Tinubu is expected to participate in the two-day event organised by President Emmanuel Macron.

As learnt, the requests were made on Wednesday after his arrival into the country yesterday, to join other world leaders to sign the pact that ensures Africa and other yet to be advanced countries were often given priority on investments.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this while responding to questions from the media on essence of the summit to Nigeria.

Alake said the countries expressing interest to expand economic cooperation were France, Macron, the United States, Joe Biden, Switzerland among others, as President Tinubu works to network in a bid to attract greater foreign investment to the country.

“The President wants to network with international finance corporations, institutions, countries that are well healed that would facilitate or that could facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria,” Alake added.

He recalled that in the recent past, a lot of international investors exited Nigeria because of the restrictive currency policies, but owing to the recent bold moves taken by the President in the area of the economy, foreign nations and investors have indicated more interest in the affairs of Nigeria in shoring up the country’s economy.

Tinubu, who is making his first trip out of the country as President, arrived Paris, France for the two-day summit and was received at the airport by Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.

During his time in Paris, the President, according to Alake, would join world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

