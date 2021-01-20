Report on Interest
Biden takes oath of office as 46th American president

By News Desk,

By The Guild

Joe Biden, and Kamala Haris, have taken the oath of office as the 46th President and Vice President of American respectively.

The president was led in the oath of office by Supreme Court Judge, John Roberts.

Biden, 78, becomes the oldest U.S. president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that has been largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus as well as security concerns following the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Details shortly…

