Biden promises Americans better days, good governance

Joe Biden, and Kamala Haris, have taken the oath of office as the 46th President and Vice President of American respectively, promising American better days through inclusive governance.

The president was led in the oath of office by Supreme Court Judge, Justice John Roberts, taking the mantle of leadership a country battling deep political divides, weak economy, and coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

Biden, 78, becomes the oldest U.S. president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington devoid of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus as well as security concerns following the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgone President Donald Trump.

With his hand on a five-inch thick heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Biden took the presidential oath of office, vowing to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

“Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge,” Biden said as he began his inaugural address. “Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause: the cause of democracy…At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

Biden said that though the country was going through a tough time, it was important for American citizens to unite in moving the country forward, particularly when the world was besseted with a killer virus.

The 46th US president said that with unity of purpose, the country would return to its place among committee of nations and provide quality leadership in helping the globe to fight the deadly respiratory disease.

According to him, to overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy – unity.

“My whole soul is in it today, on this January day. My whole soul is in this. Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cause. Uniting to fight the foes we face – anger, resentment, and hatred. Extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness, and hopelessness.

“With unity, we can do great things, important things. We can right wrongs, we can put people to work in good jobs, we can teach our children in safe schools. We can overcome the deadly virus, we can rebuild work, we can rebuild the middle class and make work secure, we can secure racial justice and we can make America once again the leading force for good in the world,” Biden said.

Furthermore, he said, “and together we will write an American story of hope, not fear. Of unity not division, of light, not darkness. A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness. May this be the story that guides us. The story that inspires us. And the story that tells ages yet to come that we answered the call of history, we met the moment. Democracy and hope, truth and justice, did not die on our watch but thrive.

“That America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world. That is what we owe our forbearers, one another, and generations to follow. So with purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time. Sustained by faith, driven by conviction, and devoted to one another and the country we love with all our hearts. May God bless America and God protect our troops,” he added.