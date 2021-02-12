Biden, govs, others meet on $1.9trn COVID-19 economic support fund

The United States President, Joe Biden, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors in line with his efforts aimed at getting approval for the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan earmarked to bolster economic growth and help millions of unemployed workers.

He explained that the need to give incentives to businesses and shock some economic loopholes and million jobs affected by the deadly pandemic necessitated the proposed economic support fund.

Taking part in the Oval Office meeting on Friday would be Republican and Democratic elected officials whose states and cities have been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. Many have seen tax revenues fall and costs soar as they race to vaccinate their citizens.

The group includes four governors, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, and five mayors, including Jeff Williams of Arlington, Texas, a Republican.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would ill also receive an economic briefing from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, shortly after she takes part in the first meeting of the Group of Seven rich economies since the new U.S. administration took office.

Biden’s proposed spending package, coming on top of $4 trillion enacted by his predecessor Donald Trump, will have important consequences for the global economy which is slowly recovering – but very unevenly – after last year suffering its worst downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s.