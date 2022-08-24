Biden donates $3bn for Ukraine Independence Day

The President, United States of America, Joe Biden has donated no fewer than $3 billion in security assistance to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day celebration.

The aid was said to have been announced on Kyiv’s Independence Day as U.S. officials warn that Russia appears to be planning to launch fresh attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in coming days.

Biden, in a statement released on Wednesday announced the package and noted that Kyiv’s “bittersweet”anniversary of independence from Russian-dominated Soviet rule 31 years ago.

According to him, the United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty.

“The approximately $2.98 billion in assistance will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term,” he said.

As gathered, in total, the United States has committed approximately $10.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration in January 2021.

Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $12.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the new package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing U.S. weapons stocks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

