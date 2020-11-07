Biden dedicates victory to Americans, calls for unity

Minutes after attaining over 270 electoral college vote threshold required to become president of United State, the Democrat Party candidate, Joe Biden, has said that the result indicated the wishes of electorates for the country, just as he dedicated the victory to the citizens.

Biden, who said that the result was an honour bestowed on him by the Americans that chose him as the country’s 46th president, stated that it was time to heal divisions left by the election campaign and unite to address challenges before the country.

Through a statement on Saturday, the President-elect assured the citizens that he and the Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, the first black to occupy the seat, were ready to work towards healing the country.

He said: “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted,” Biden said on Twitter.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal”, Biden added.