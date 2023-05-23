Biden announces delegation for Tinubu’s inauguration

Ahead of May 29th inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, the United States President, Joe Biden, has declared that the country will be participating in ceremony, just as he released names of delegates that will be attending the ceremony in Nigeria.

Biden said that US participation in the ceremony was to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries and to indicate it’s government commitment to tenets of democracy.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the delegation would be led by the Secretary of the for housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge.

Other members of the team include Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja; David Greene, United States Representative (D), California; Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce, Marisa Lago, and Commander of U.S. Africa Command, General Michael Langley.

Others were Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency; Enoh Ebong, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs; Mary Catherine Phee, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council; Judd Devermont, and Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development, Monde Muyangwa.

