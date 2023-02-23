Bible, solar system discussion on God

I don’t know what or who God is. What I know is that God is the owner of heaven, Olorun.

God is also the creator of creatures, “Eleda” or Adeda of which human beings are one. But the question of who created God has never been answered by any philosopher or scientist.

No experiment carried out in a test tube has shown us the formation of God neither is there any mathematical formula and calculation that has arrived at God as its final answer.

As a matter of fact, the Holy Bible is silent on the formation of God, it only speaks about what God formed.

The study of the book conditions our mind about God to “Faith”. We should just believe that God lives and with His interaction with us through the pages of the Holy Book, our faith can grow that yes there is God without probing further about how He came about.

However my reading of the science of Sun and Solar system a few days ago increases my faith about God, which of course will not make me to labour about how God came about.

Geography science shows us that the gravitational collapse of a giant interstellar molecular cloud resulted into the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. How the scientists came up with the years is a misery on its own.

The study shows that the vast mass of the system is the sun surrounded by other little masses, the planets, of which the earth is one of them.

According to the study, there are nine planets; starting with Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. These four are called the terrestrial planets and they contain metals and rocks.

The Jupiter and Saturn are bigger outer planets of gases, mainly Hydrogen and Helium while Uranus, Neptune and Pluto are Ice being so far away from the sun.

Earth is just one of the planets and it was formed by the gravitational collapse of the cloud, according to science.

But the Bible made us understand that the earth came to be by the word of God. However, there are a few elements of science in Genesis Chapter one verse six where God pronounced again the creation of firmament to separate water from water and called the firmament heaven and the dry land Earth.

The firmament is a cloud and if one should go by Solar science it is that giant molecular cloud that a particular force collapsed to form the sun and the planets.

By my understanding, there is an agreement between science and Bible here that earth was formed when the cloud was separated by a force from its original state.

The Bible shows us that the earth was without form and void. Of course the earth was created out of a big bang that shattered the giant interstellar molecular cloud. It cannot be beautiful in its initial form because it is a product of sudden collapse by a bigger force.

Who breaks this cloud. It is a force, where did the force come from? How did the force itself come about . Is the force still existing and where does the force live?

These are the questions that scientists cannot answer themselves but they know there was a force. And because that force was the one that created the cloud and the earth, then it must be that Word spoken by a superior being, according to the Book of John chapter 1 verse 1.

This is where the faith had come that this word can live anywhere. The word that creates the universe can decide to live in Jupiter or in the sun or in Venus or in Neptune.

The fact that the earth is inhabited by men and great scientists who have researched the earth and other planets and could not meet God physically does not mean that God does not exist.

And the fact that our scientists had not been able to discover creatures that are more superior than man in any other planets does not mean such do not exist. Let us continue to research. The angels also live in heaven. Have you ever seen one? Has any scientist discovered the abode of angels? Perhaps angels reside in Mercury or in the sun or in the stars, no one knows until this is unravelled.

God is in heaven, in the firmament or simply in the cloud or in any of the planets he chooses to live.

Wherever God is, is heaven.

By Kunle Awosiyan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

