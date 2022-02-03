Between Shina Peller and NSCDC

Mr. Shina Peller, owner of Club Quilox and the lawmaker representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State at the House of Representatives, today presented a bill for the scrapping of NSCDC, proposing that the Nigeria Police Force should take over its responsibilities.

Peller noted that the mandate of the NSCDC has now become a duplication of the Police and that this has led to avoidable conflicts.

In reaction, the NSCDC Commandant General through its Oyo State command ordered the immediately withdrawal of all of its personnel attached to the lawmaker.

The question is, is the lawmaker not entitled to the personnel attached to him in the first instance? Why should they be redeployed immediately he proposed the bill? If not a vendetta, why should the lawmaker be “punished” simply for carrying out his responsibilities on the floor of the house?

In saner climes, the Commandant General should be receiving a query by now. Of course, we know the country is more or less on autopilot where men in position of authorities can do anything with no consequence thereof.

Let’s wait and see how the HoR will respond to this flagrant abuse of office. This is another opportunity for them to convince us that they are not an extension of the executive, as being insinuated…

Wale Olayanju is a public affairs analyst based in Lagos State, Nigeria

