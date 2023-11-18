Between Cat and Gypsy King

All things being equal, history will be made in Saudi Arabia on February 17, 2024 when a new undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned after two decades of boxing.

Coincidentally, it is going to be between a Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk, the Cat and a Briton, Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King.

The last undisputed, Lennox Lewis, a Briton retired after his bout with a Ukrainian, Vitali Klitschko on June 21, 2003 and since then the coveted title had eluded the generation of boxers after them.

Perhaps the Gypsy King will keep the crown in Britain or the Cat will steal the show, Riyadh will define it in about three months from now.

Before then, we will be seeing Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin on December 23, this year.

However the biggest fight is between the Gypsy King and the Cat. Fury drew the battleline a few days ago during the faceoff, describing Usyk as a running rabbit and forcing out words from the mouth of the quiet Ukranian.

The Gupsy King will be fighting the most clever boxer of this era, Usyk the Cat and there is no doubt that he will find it so difficult to catch this talented boxer whose main idea of boxing is science.

Usyk is not only sleeky, he is slippery, fast and smart. He is scientific and having studied Fury for a long time to his last fight against former UFC champion, Francis Ngannou, the Ukranian finally yielded to take this fight.

The Cat is coming at a time wisdom is failing Fury. If Fury must win this bout, he should not come with the mentality of a fighter but that of a sportsman who is fair and ready to respect his opponent.

However, if he acts professionally, keeps his distance, fight from outside and maximise his reach, he will not only become the new undisputed, he would have registered his name among the Hall of Famers.

What caused his dismal performance against Ngannou is simply his lack of respect for the Cameroonian. He came to the ring with the mentality of schooling Ngannou but he got schooled instead.

He should learnt from legendary Muhammad Ali who would change tactics severally when a bout was going out of hand.

Usyk on the other hand is a cerebral professional who has shown over the years that he can keep to tactical details and also endure pains.

He hits and runs and will fall at the slightest punch below the belt to get referee’s protection. He was a street fighter but then he knows how to pretend to have his way. He did it for Joshua and Dubois. That is a real knowledge of ring management.

If Fury thinks ha can exploit the Daniel Dubois’s below the belt punch against Usyk, he may be living in fool’s paradise because the Cat has got many antics to survive the fall.

By Kunle Awosiyan

