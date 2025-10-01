Benue youth set ablaze monarch’s palace for aiding attacks

The Palace of the Mue Ter Ichongo, Simon Baver, in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, has been razed, and property worth millions of Naira destroyed by youths

Attacks on the monarch’s palace and the destruction of other property around the premises were in protest against the alleged murder of a youth in Jato-Aka, resulting in tension within the council

On Wednesday, it was gathered that the murder that resulted in the attack on the monarch’s palace occurred yesterday in Jato-Aka, which sparked outrage among youths who accused the monarch of complicity and mobilized against him.

The youths, in retaliation, stormed Baver’s residence and office in Kwande, where they set fire to the buildings and destroyed several items before dispersing.

Security operatives were later deployed to the scene to restore calm, while no casualties were immediately reported from the incident.

Authorities confirmed that investigations had begun into both the killing in Jato-Aka and the unrest that followed.

Community leaders have appealed for peace, urging residents to remain calm and allow security agencies to conduct their inquiries without further escalation.