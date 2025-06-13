Benue young man kills mother over house chores, others

Torngusha Usuwe, a resident of Gungul village in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, has allegedly killed his mother during a domestic altercation.

Usuwe was reported to have struck his mother with a stick during the dispute, leading to her untimely death.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:30 p.m., following a heated argument between the young man and his mother over household chores and other domestic disagreements.

According to a report shared by counter-insurgency expert Makama Zagazola via his social media handle, Usuwe struck his mother on the left side of her jaw with a stick during the altercation, causing a severe fracture.

The impact allegedly led to heavy bleeding from her mouth and ear, prompting neighbours to rush her to Zege Nyion Clinic in the area, where she was later pronounced dead.

Following the woman’s death, a relative of the deceased, Terwase Usuwe, reported the matter to local authorities.

In response, police detectives were promptly dispatched to the scene, where they documented the incident, took photographs of the body, and transported it to the Gungul Memory Integrated Morgue for autopsy.

The suspect, Torngusha Usuwe, was taken into custody at the scene. He remains in police custody as investigations continue to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Although the Benue State Police Command has yet to release an official statement, it has assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway and that justice will be served.