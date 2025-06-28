Benue students set ablaze principal’s house over NECO registration controversy

Students of Gyutiev Model College in Saghev Ward, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, have reportedly set fire to the residence of their principal, Mr. Isaac Yina, following allegations that he failed to register them for the 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) examination despite collecting registration fees.

Reports indicate that the principal collected ₦85,000 from each of the 178 final-year students amounting to over ₦15 million. However, the students later discovered that their names were not submitted for the examination, sparking outrage and frustration among them and their parents.

In response to the development, some of the affected students allegedly mobilized and attacked Mr. Yina’s residence in the early hours of Friday, setting it ablaze. The incident has heightened tensions in the community, which is still recovering from recent attacks in Yelwata that claimed over 200 lives.

Sources within the community revealed that the principal had been evading both students and their parents in recent weeks, allegedly refusing to provide proof of registration or refund their money.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, SP Udeme Edet, stated that the command had not yet received a formal complaint but assured that an investigation would commence once a report is officially filed.

Meanwhile, the school management and the Benue State Ministry of Education are yet to issue any official statement regarding the situation. Parents and students have continued to demand justice, accountability, and the refund of the funds collected.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over transparency and accountability in school administration, particularly in rural communities across the country.