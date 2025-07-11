Benue secondary sch. student kills teacher for seizing cap

A 16-year-old Junior Secondary School (JSS3) student of UBE Secondary School, Oju Centre, Friday Ogamude, has allegedly killed his teacher, Oyibe Oyibe, during a violent altercation.

Ogamude was said to have attacked the 35-year-old teacher after school hours over a cap that had been seized from him since May 2025.

The confrontation reportedly occurred in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State, where the teenager allegedly struck Oyibe, causing him to collapse on the spot.

The teacher was rushed to Amara Hospital in the area but was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the Benue State Police Command said the suspect has been taken into custody and that a full investigation is underway.

The Command condemned the act, describing it as both tragic and unacceptable, and assured the public that justice would be served.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been photographed and deposited at the General Hospital in Oju for autopsy, as investigations continue.