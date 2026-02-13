Benue residents oppose monarch’s support for Alia

Benue residents have shared mixed feelings after a video surfaced showing their traditional ruler, Chief Daniel Abomtse, openly supporting Governor Hyacinth Alia

The controversy emerged after the traditional ruler received Terver Gbenda, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Mobilization and Illegal Levies, during which Chief Abomtse openly praised the governor’s leadership and ongoing developmental initiatives.

In the video, the monarch described his endorsement as a personal conviction and an expression of confidence in the current administration.

However, the footage has drawn criticism from some residents and political stakeholders, who questioned the appropriateness of a traditional ruler openly aligning with a sitting governor.

Among the critics are Senator Titus Zam and several former political appointees who served under ex-Governor Samuel Ortom. They argued that such endorsements could compromise perceived neutrality and blur the traditional institution’s role in political matters.

Despite the backlash, supporters defended Chief Abomtse, insisting he was exercising his right to freedom of expression. They emphasized that his remarks reflected a personal assessment of the present government’s performance, not an attempt to undermine past administrations.

Responding to the controversy, Donald Kumun, Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, described the monarch’s comments as measured and sincere.

He said the traditional ruler merely acknowledged progress in areas such as infrastructure development and governance reforms. Kumun also cautioned against turning political disagreements into personal attacks, stressing the importance of respecting traditional rulers and preserving the dignity of cultural institutions.

He further clarified that existing chieftaincy laws provide clear legal procedures governing traditional leadership, dismissing claims that questioned the monarch’s legitimacy.

The development has reignited debate across the state about the role of traditional rulers in political discourse, with observers calling for tolerance, mutual respect, and constructive engagement.

While Chief Abomtse has yet to issue a further public statement, his supporters continue to defend his stance as a legitimate expression of opinion rather than political provocation.