Benue Police to investigate alleged sexual assault of students

The Benue Police has been ordered to investigate allegations of sexual assault on female students of the Federal Science and Technical College, Otukpo, Benue State.

The call for investigations was said to have been necessitated through the directives of the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who ordered for a probe into the case by the Police.

While confirming the directives by the Governor to newsmen on Tuesday, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, stated that the governor had directed that the matter be officially forwarded to security agencies for proper investigation so that the culprits can be brought to justice.

“This is a threat to female children who are in the school, and for staff of such school to be assaulting them doesn’t speak well of our society and it doesn’t speak well of the future of the girl child. In compliance with the directive, we have written a complaint to the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the State Security Services to carry out a discrete investigation into the matter to ascertain the veracity of the allegation.” he said.

Gusa emphasized that the report of sexual assault was not the first time, adding that it was the second time there will be an allegation of sexual assault of female students in the school.

The Commissioner disclosed that a staff member of the school had also been reportedly accused of raping a 16-year-old SSS 3 student, adding that these scenarios calls for thorough probing to get more culprits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

