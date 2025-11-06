Benue police nabs two men for possessing human parts

The Benue state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two unidentified persons allegedly found in possession of human parts in the state.

The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the state Civil Protection Guard before being handed over to the police after being caught with a severed head, a human lap, and a heart.

The state Commissioner of Police, Emenari Ifeanyi, disclosed this on Thursday in Makurdi, the state capital, during a press conference.

According to Ifeanyi, the duo have been charged to court following a thorough investigation after being apprehended in Okpokwu Local Government Area.

“These individuals were apprehended with human remains, which they claimed were for ritual purposes. The command will not relent in ensuring that such evil acts are rooted out from our communities,” Ifeanyi stated.

The Commissioner further provided updates on the state’s broader security operations, noting that between mid-September and the end of October, 181 suspects had been arrested for various crimes, including armed robbery, cultism, banditry, and homicide.

He disclosed that within the same period, security operatives recorded 14 cases of homicide, 12 armed robberies, four kidnappings, and 16 banditry-related incidents.

According to him, the command recovered 15 firearms, 67 rounds of ammunition, and three stolen vehicles, while rescuing 23 kidnap victims.

“sustained clearance operations and raids on bandit hideouts in the Sankera axis, covering Katsina-Ala, Ukum, and Logo LGAs, have led to the arrest of over 70 suspects and the destruction of criminal camps,” Ifeanyi added.

He also mentioned that 39 suspected armed robbers were apprehended during coordinated raids in Otukpo and Ohimini local government areas, operations believed to have weakened several notorious gangs that once terrorised residents.

The police boss further disclosed that 445 officers within the command had recently been promoted, stressing that the move was to boost morale and enhance the command’s fight against criminality.

He commended the collaboration among security agencies, including Operation Whirl Stroke and the Benue State Civil Protection Guards, saying such synergy had significantly improved safety and peace across the state.