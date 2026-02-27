Benue police arrests Navy personnel for assaulting officers

A serving member of the Nigerian Navy has been taken into custody after allegedly attacking police officers during an attempted arrest over a criminal complaint in Benue State.

Police sources confirmed that the suspect was apprehended following a confrontation with operatives attached to the Divisional Police Command in Vandeikya.

The officers had reportedly approached him in connection with allegations of criminal trespass and assault.

According to preliminary findings, the situation escalated when the naval personnel allegedly resisted the police invitation. In the process, he reportedly physically engaged the operatives, leaving some officers injured.

“He declined to honour the invitation and instead became violent. Our officers sustained injuries while trying to carry out their lawful duties,” a senior police source said.

Despite the resistance, the suspect was subdued and taken into custody by the police.

Following the arrest, the police command transferred the matter to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive probe.

Benue police also confirmed that steps are being taken to verify the suspect’s service status with the appropriate naval authorities.

“We are liaising with the relevant Naval Base to confirm his identity and ensure the matter is handled in line with established procedures,” a police official said.

Benue police have assured that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the rule of law, regardless of the suspect’s affiliation.