Benue PDP suspends Ward Exco after leading Ayu’s ordeal

The Benue chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the Kashi Philip-led Igyorov ward executives in the Gboko Local Government Area of the state over the crisis that led to the suspension of the party’s former National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Executives members of the ward, Igyorov, were suspended by the party’s state working committee for one month to allow for peace to be restored.

The acting Chairman of the PDP in Benue, Isaac Mffo, announced the chapter’s decision during a press briefing in Makurdi on Thursday.

Mffo also said the state working committee will henceforth take charge of the political affairs of the party in Igyorov ward where Ayu hails from.

This came barely two days after the national body of the PDP appointed Umar Damagum as the acting National Chairman of the party to replace Ayu.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, acknowledge the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023, with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great Party,” the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, had said in a statement on Tuesday.

“After careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in an acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.”

Ayu was initially suspended by his ward in Benue for anti-party activities. The court thereafter restrained him from parading as the chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit which has been adjourned to April 17, 2023, for a hearing.

