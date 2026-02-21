Benue PDP publicity secretary resigns, rallies support for Alia

The State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State, Tim Nyor, has resigned from his position and withdrawn his membership from the party with immediate effect, declaring support for Governor Hyacinth Alia.

According to Nyor, his decision followed deep reflection and what he described as the painful realisation that he could no longer function within a party system he believes is heading toward self-destruction.

His resignation and declaration of support were made public in a statement issued on Saturday.

He stressed that loyalty should not amount to complicity and that commitment must not require the surrender of one’s conscience.

The former party spokesperson said he had chosen to align with what he described as a genuine developmental path for Benue State, expressing strong support for the reform-driven administration of Governor Alia.

He described the governor’s efforts as a “Benue Renaissance,” adding that safeguarding his dignity, conscience, and mental well-being must take priority over partisan affiliation at this stage of his life.

He also expressed appreciation to the PDP for the opportunities and relationships he built during his time in the party, while maintaining that his decision to leave is final.