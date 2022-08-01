Benue PDP assembly aspirant joins PRP after losing pry.

Benue State House of Assembly aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Wuhe has joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) after losing the primary election.

Wuhe said that he left the party because it did not give him fair treatment in spite of his numerous contributions to its development.

Speaking with newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, the PDP chieftain explained that he wanted to contest for the state House of election on the platform of the PDP because he was favoured by zoning and that unfortunately, the zoning arrangement was later manipulated in favour of someone from Mbakaange ward of Vandeikya Local Government Area (LGA).

Wuhe said that it was because of that, that he was compelled to seek for an alternative platform to enable him actualize my political ambition.

He expressed optimism that he would win the Tiev state house of assembly election in 2023, because he has the support of his people.

“I am a man of the people. I interact with them freely regardless of party affiliation, as such they are willing to work relentlessly for my success. I personally constructed classroom blocks for so many schools within my constituency, Tiev to be precise.

“I also built Churches and opened up feeder roads. All these I did for my people years back without thinking of contesting election someday,” he said.

