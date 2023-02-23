Benue, Osun Govs declare Friday work-free day ahead election

Ahead of 2023 general election, the Benue and Osun State Governments have approved Friday as a work-free day, to allow civil servants and workers as well as others to travel to their communities where they registered and would be voting.

Meanwhile, the governments have exempted the security agencies, medical officials attached to hospitals, and sta of commercial banks in the states.

The governor, Samuel Ortom o Benue, and his Osun counterpart, Ademola Adeleke, announced the work-ree days through a statement released separately.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, said the holiday would enable residents and indigenes to travel for Presidential and National Assembly elections holding on Saturday.

The statement also said public servants were expected to utilise the opportunity to travel for the electoral process.

It further read in parts, “This is time for all citizens to exercise their voting rights. His Excellency again appeals to all residents to be law-abiding as they peacefully exercise their voting rights on Saturday and subsequent elections.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

