Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau to deploy joint security team after herdsmen

In a bid to curb the persistent criminal activities perpetrated by bandits, the governments of Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau States have finalized plans to launch a coordinated response aimed at tackling the growing menace of herdsmen attacks across Nigeria’s North-Central region.

This joint initiative comes in the wake of sustained public outcry over the continued killings and abductions allegedly carried out by armed herdsmen, acts that have displaced thousands of villagers and disrupted the livelihoods of hundreds more, preventing them from engaging in their daily means of survival.

The resolution was made during a solidarity visit to Benue State by top officials from the Nasarawa and Plateau State Emergency Management Agencies.

The visit was aimed at commiserating with the people of Benue following the recent massacre in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area, where over 200 people were reportedly killed.

Speaking during the visit, the Director-General of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Ben Akwash, said the three states share a common heritage and must work together to end the incessant bloodshed.

He emphasized the need for enhanced security around Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, which are increasingly becoming targets of armed attacks.

“This is not just a Benue issue; it affects all of us. We are here to show solidarity and to collectively chart a path toward ending these violent attacks,” Akwash said.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Executive Secretary of Plateau SEMA, Sunday Abdul, condemned the killings, describing them as “an evil that has befallen the North-Central region.”

He stressed the importance of unity among the states and called for continued prayers for peace, especially in communities affected by similar attacks in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, and Taraba.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of Benue SEMA, James Iorpuu, said Benue had been under siege by armed herdsmen since 2011, leaving thousands displaced and many communities destroyed.

He disclosed that 107 survivors of the recent Yelewata attack were still receiving medical attention.

Iorpuu expressed appreciation for the visit, noting that the show of solidarity and commitment to regional cooperation could help foster lasting solutions to the persistent security crisis.

The three states agreed to work closely through their emergency agencies and security institutions to share intelligence, coordinate patrols, and implement preventive measures aimed at protecting vulnerable communities and IDPs.

This renewed partnership comes amid increasing calls for stronger regional collaboration and a national response to the ongoing security challenges posed by armed herdsmen in the Middle Belt.