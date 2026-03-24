Benue massacre trial suffers setbacks after suspect collapse

Proceedings in the ongoing trial over the Yelewata massacre were abruptly halted after one of the defendants, Haruna Abdullahi, collapsed in court, forcing the judge to adjourn the case to allow for urgent medical attention.

The accused persons are standing trial over the deadly attack on Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, which reportedly claimed about 150 lives.

The nine defendants, Ardo Dono, Ardo Saidu, Haruna Abdullahi, Yakubu Adamu, Musa Mohammed, Abubakar Adamu, Shaibu Ibrahim, Sale Mohammed, and Bako Jibrin, are facing 57 terrorism-related charges and had all pleaded not guilty.

The session before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court was set to continue the trial-within-a-trial, aimed at determining whether the defendants’ confessional statements could be admitted as evidence.

The proceedings, however, were interrupted when the third defendant, Haruna Abdullahi, suddenly collapsed shortly after all the defendants were brought into the courtroom at around 10 a.m.

Abdullahi remained unresponsive, despite immediate efforts by prison officials to revive him.

Observing the situation, Justice Abdulmalik stated that the defendant could not be regarded as present in court, having remained unconscious for more than an hour.

The prosecution, represented by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that prison authorities had assured them the defendant had been in good health prior to arriving in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, defence counsel Ahmed Muhammad requested that the court allow Abdullahi to receive urgent medical attention. The plea was backed by the other defence lawyers and met no objection from the prosecution.

Following the request, Justice Abdulmalik granted the application and ordered that hearing notices be served on absent defence counsel, A. I. Kaura and Y. A. Hassan.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to March 30 and 31, directing that notices be served on absent defence counsel.