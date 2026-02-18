29.1 C
Benue man kills 23yr old neighbour over palm fruit

By Mary Odeh

Tragedy struck Pass Brother Community, Guma Local Government Area, when a 23-year-old man lost his life following a violent confrontation with his neighbour over palm fruit harvesting.

The argument was said to have started after the deceased, David Oraade, accused his 30-year-old neighbour, Felix Cephas, of harvesting palm fruits from trees allegedly belonging to his family.

The disagreement reportedly escalated into a physical altercation, during which Cephas allegedly beat Oraade, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical experts.

Police sources said the suspect fled the scene immediately after the clash and remains at large. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend him, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal dispute continue.

