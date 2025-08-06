Benue lawmakers recommend education board chairman for suspension

The Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Grace Adagba, may face suspension as the State House of Assembly has written to Governor Hyacinth Alia, requesting her removal over alleged misconduct and obstruction of legislative oversight.

Adagba is accused of repeatedly ignoring summons from a House committee probing contract-related activities within SUBEB and of questioning the Assembly’s constitutional authority to summon her.

Lawmakers reached the decision during plenary on Tuesday at the Assembly complex in Makurdi, the state capital.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Majority Whip, Bemdoo Ipusu, who informed the House that Adagba had refused to appear before a seven-member ad hoc committee investigating alleged irregularities in SUBEB’s operations.

Ipusu told the House that, rather than honouring the invitation, the SUBEB chair wrote back insisting the lawmakers lacked the legal authority to question her on contract matters, an action the legislators described as disrespectful and obstructive.

In its resolution, the House urged the governor to suspend Adagba for six months to allow for an unhindered investigation.

It also directed the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Denen Aondoakaa, to suspend all fund disbursements to SUBEB during the probe.

Lawmakers warned that the SUBEB chair’s conduct poses a threat to legislative authority and could embolden other public officials to undermine the Assembly’s oversight role.

Speaker of the House, Hyacinth Dajoh, emphasized that the Assembly would not tolerate any actions that challenge its constitutional mandate and reaffirmed the legislature’s demand for full accountability from public office holders.

As of the time of this report, Governor Alia has yet to issue an official response to the lawmaker’s recommendation.