Benue lawmaker threatens mobilization against Alia’s re-election

The lawmaker representing Benue South and Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, has threatened to mobilize his constituents against Governor Hyacinth Alia’s re-election, justifying his move as a consequence of the continued marginalization of his people.

Moro accused the governor of neglecting the Idoma-speaking areas of the state, particularly in infrastructure development, and failing to respond adequately to the needs of the people who, according to him, played a key role in the emergence of the current administration.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on The Conversation, a programme aired on IDOMA Television, Moro alleged that Governor Alia had not visited communities in Benue South affected by attacks from suspected Fulani herdsmen, despite making visits to other parts of the state.

He expressed dissatisfaction with what he termed the absence of tangible projects in the district, noting that two years into the administration, no significant government initiative had been initiated and completed in Benue South.

“I think that Governor Alia has been corrupted absolutely by power and has decided to turn his back on the people who assisted him in the beginning to give his government a firm foundation,” Moro said.

The senator stressed that the people of Benue South deserve equal treatment and development, emphasizing that the governor could not point to any completed project in the area.

“If it continues like this, I will mobilize my people against his re-election. That is straightforward. As a leader, one day you will think about handing over the baton of leadership,” he added.

The development underscores rising political tension in Benue State, as debates around governance, equity, and the next electoral cycle gain momentum.