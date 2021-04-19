Benue lawmaker, deputy council boss, others in police custody over soldiers’ murder

The Nigerian Police has arrested and detained a deputy Chairman and Councilor of Konshisha local government, as well as two traditional rulers linked to the ambush and murder of over eight officers of the Nigerian Army.

Those under detention were Sam Kave (Deputy Chairman), Tersoo Mela (Councillor), Emmanuel Adegbenda (Kindred Head of Mbator) as well as District Head of Iwuarayam, Unaha Koko.

After their arrest and detention, the law enforcement agency has recovered 10 ammunitions including a machine gun and eight AK 47 that were taken away by bandits from the slain soldiers at Bonta community in the Konshisha local government area.

Confirming their arrest, the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed their arrest and revealed their identity to newsmen, on Monday, after the State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Makurdi.

Ortom maintained that the people, who were linked to the ambush that occurred barely 12 days ago, were handed over to the police to ensure that those who committed the crime are arrested and brought to book.

He further said that the Security Council also resolved that he would lead a delegation to President Muhammadu to apologise and condole him on what happened in Konshisha.

The governor said: “We have been able to do a lot in the recovery. One AK-47 was recovered by the military while eight others were recovered by the stakeholders through dialogue.

“That means that nine out of 12 AK47 as well as the machine gun that was taken away from the vehicle has also been recovered and handed over to the military. Three more yet to be recovered”.

On the humanitarian crisis arising from the crisis, the governor said the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Emmanuel Shior, had visited the area and have submitted a report to see how all those who were affected are also assisted.

It would be recalled that the troops, who were on a peace mission at Konshisha, were attacked by some people but security forces were able to repel them. However, two soldiers are missing in the attack,” he disclosed.

Soldiers were deployed in the Konshisha community to quell communal clashes over land dispute in the area.

Benue State has recently experienced increasing violence, including last month’s attack on the state governor, clashes between farmers and herders clashes, and banditry.