Benue Govt. seals mortuary for violating Lassa fever protocols

The Benue State Government has shut down a private mortuary in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu Local Government Area, following a breach of public health protocols after the remains of a Lassa fever victim were illegally deposited in the facility.

The deceased, a 54-year-old woman from Ogbadibo Local Government Area, was confirmed to have died of Lassa fever at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

It was gathered that attempts by the State Ministry of Health’s Rapid Response Team to conduct a safe and supervised burial were resisted by some youths, who forcibly removed the body and took it to the private mortuary that has now been sealed.

The mortuary was sealed by officials of the Ministry of Health, alongside security operatives, after visiting the facility, located on the Ogbadibo/Okpokwu boundary, for decontamination and disinfection, pending the outcome of a full epidemiological investigation.

Confirming the development on Friday, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Paul Ogwuche, emphasized that the action was part of efforts to prevent a possible outbreak and safeguard public health, in line with guidelines from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ogwuche stated that all contacts of the deceased, including hospital staff and individuals who handled the corpse, had been traced and placed under medical surveillance.

According to him, both the hospital and the mortuary involved will remain closed until health authorities complete the decontamination process.

Ogwuche warned residents against handling or burying the remains of suspected Lassa fever victims without the supervision or approval of health professionals.

He also advised members of the public to promptly report symptoms such as persistent fever or unexplained bleeding to the nearest health facility for proper diagnosis and treatment.