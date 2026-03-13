Benue Govt. rejects comparison between Alia, Nasarawa Gov.

The Benue State Government has rejected comparisons between Governor Hyacinth Alia and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, describing such parallels as politically motivated and misleading.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Tersoo Kula, the government said public commentaries often present a skewed view of the administration’s achievements.

Kula stressed that comparing the two states overlooks differences in structural realities, development priorities, financial obligations, and security challenges.

He added that governance cannot be measured solely by road construction, noting that the Alia administration is pursuing multiple development initiatives simultaneously, including road infrastructure, education reform, agricultural revitalization, and broader social programs.

On the ongoing underpass construction in Makurdi, Kula explained that infrastructure projects involve complex engineering processes that vary by location. He said the current disruptions and dust are temporary, while the completed project will deliver long-term benefits to residents.

Regarding claims that local government funds are being withheld, the spokesman said such criticisms ignore the fiscal realities of Nigeria’s federal system. Many state-led projects, including urban roads and education reforms, extend beyond local council capacities and serve multiple communities.

Kula also dismissed comparisons with former Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration, highlighting differences in economic conditions, debt obligations, and policy priorities. He said the current administration focuses on institutional rebuilding, public sector discipline, free basic education, agricultural development, and urban infrastructure, guided by its seven-pillar framework.

The government urged citizens and critics to assess governance based on long-term investments in infrastructure and human development, rather than political narratives that pit neighboring states against each other.