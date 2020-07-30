Benue Govt. links banditry to Miyetti Allah, suggests members prosecution 

The Benue State Government has pointed accusing fingers to the Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, claiming that the group was behind the nefarious activities of bandits including killings of innocent Nigerians across the country.

This is coming as the state government also urged the Federal Government, to as a matter of urgency issue a warrant of arrests and prosecute members of the group, whom it alleged, had been claiming responsibility for gruesome killings of innocent Nigerians across the nation.

It explained that the recent announcement by the group that it had established its security outfit called ‘Miyetti Allah Vigilante’ to operate nationwide, was to allegedly continue bringing untold hardship to unsuspecting Nigerians nationwide.

The state government, through a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, said that the planned vigilante group of Miyetti Allah would have no place in its domain as the group has no constitutional right to establish a nationwide security outfit.

He added that since Governor Samuel Ortom-led administration had been working with conventional security forces and has already established a vigilante group at the state, local government, and ward levels, there was no need for Miyetti Allah vigilante in the state.

“The idea of running a nationwide vigilante group is a mere strategy by the Fulani socio-cultural organization to elevate their nefarious and inhuman activities to another level. They have repeatedly claimed responsibility for the killing of thousands of children, women, and other vulnerable people in different states, yet, members of the group walk freely in Abuja and hold press conferences threatening to unleash terror on the people of this country.

“We once more call for the arrest and prosecution of officials of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, to end the spate of crime in the country.

“We urge the Federal Government to stop looking elsewhere for bandits who have been killing innocent Nigerians. Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore are coordinators of banditry in the country, and officials of the group reside in Abuja,” the statement reads.