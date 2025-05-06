Benue Govt. deploys solar electric taxi to ease transport cost

The Benue State Government has introduced a solar-powered electric taxi to ease transportation costs and promote clean, sustainable energy across the state.

The initiative, launched through the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), is part of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration’s efforts to modernise public transportation while reducing the environmental impact of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Tagged “Green Wheels Taxi,” the project is a collaborative initiative between BIPC and ESSE Mobility Group, a company renowned for its expertise in sustainable transportation solutions.

Speaking at the launch event held in Makurdi, the Managing Director of BIPC, Raymond Asemakaha, highlighted the multifaceted goals of the initiative.

“The commissioning of this electric car is a testament to our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly transportation,” he said.

“This initiative is designed not only to generate employment but also to reduce insecurity and the high cost of transportation across major towns in Benue State.”

Also speaking at the event, ESSE Mobility Group’s lead partner, Esse Oke, described the project as the first of its kind in Africa, with plans to deploy 500 solar-powered electric taxis across Makurdi, Gboko, and Otukpo.

“These vehicles are not only zero-emission and environmentally friendly, but they also feature cutting-edge technology,” he said.

“Each taxi is equipped with a control system, geofencing technology, and in-built CCTV to ensure real-time tracking and enhance passenger safety.”

The launch marks a transformative step toward sustainable urban mobility in Benue State and aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions while embracing innovative transport solutions.