Benue Govt. declares work-free day ahead of Tinubu’s visit

To ensure residents of Benue State have unhindered access to engage in thorough discussion with President Bola Tinubu, the Government has declared Wednesday, June 18, a work-free day.

It added that the move was to ensure that the residents are available to welcome the president and his entourage on arrival to the state.

The declaration was announced in a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Deborah Aber, on Tuesday in Makurdi, the state capital.

Aber said: “This is in honour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is scheduled for a one-day visit to the state.

“The visit is to commiserate with the government and people of the state over incessant security challenges. Note, however, that those engaged in essential services such as health workers, security agencies, and banks are exempted from this holiday.’’

Aber urged Benue residents to come out en masse to receive the president and his entourage who postponed his visit to Kaduna for the state, to commiserate with them over the attacks that has left over 151 people dead.