Benue Gov’s aide suspends staff for joining VDM protest

The Principal Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Youth and Media Mobilization, Terver Atu, has announced the indefinite suspension of his two staff over alleged involvement in the recent protest organized by Martins Otse, popularly called VeryDarkMan.

One of those suspended is Lubem Terkura, popularly known as Aluta General, who served as the Chief Press Secretary in Atu’s office.

The two staff were said to have participated fully in the demonstration led by Verydarkman, which criticized President Bola Tinubu and the incumbent governor’s strategies towards ending the attacks that has claimed over 150 lives in Yelewata village, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to an official suspension letter dated June 15, 2025, cited by the Guild on Monday Terkura was relieved of his duties for allegedly working against the express directives of his principal.

“This decision has been made due to your actions that have been deemed as working against the explicit directives of your Principal. Such conduct is a serious breach of your duties and the trust placed in your office,” the letter stated.

The letter, which bore the letterhead of the Office of the PSA on Youth and Media Mobilization and was personally signed by Hon. Atu, further directed Mr. Terkura to cease all official responsibilities and refrain from representing the office in any capacity pending a full investigation.