Benue Gov’s aide stabs youth leader during Tiv festival

Tension disrupted what was meant to be a cultural celebration after a senior aide to Governor Hyacinth Alia was accused of stabbing a youth leader during the Tiv Day festivities, triggering panic and outrage among attendees and political stakeholders.

The incident, which unfolded amid music, processions, and speeches, quickly overshadowed the event, with witnesses describing scenes of confusion as security operatives and community leaders struggled to restore calm.

The stabbing reportedly occurred yesterday during the Tiv Day celebration in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, with the alleged attacker identified as Terver Gbenda, the Special Assistant on Youth to the governor.

It was gathered that the victim is a youth leader linked to supporters of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

An eyewitness said the confrontation escalated suddenly. “What started as a verbal exchange became violent within minutes. Nobody expected such an act at a cultural festival meant to unite the Tiv people,” the source said.

The injured youth leader was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention, though his condition had not been officially disclosed as of press time.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate statement from the Benue State Government or the governor’s media office regarding the allegation.

The incident occurred despite earlier appeals by President Bola Tinubu, who had cautioned Benue youths against being drawn into political violence or used as instruments by competing interests.

Community leaders have since called for restraint, urging residents not to allow the episode to degenerate into wider unrest.

“This matter should be handled by law enforcement. Tiv Day must not become a platform for violence,” a traditional leader reportedly said.

Police authorities had yet to confirm whether any arrests had been made as of the time of filing this report.