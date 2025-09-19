26.2 C
Benue Gov's aide regain freedom from abductors

BY MARY ODEH

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia’s Special Assistant on Youth and Media Mobilization, Krayzeetee Trever, has regained freedom from his abductors, days after he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Trever was released two days after he was abducted by suspected bandits while en route to Abuja.

He was reportedly on Capital Territory (FCT), when the assailants ambushed his vehicle and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

A photograph shared early Friday morning by his wife on social media showed him in a weakened state, lying down, accompanied by the caption: “Praise to God who is Worthy of all Honour and Glory.”

Trever’s wife earlier revealed that he had managed to place a distress call shortly after the attack, during which he confirmed his abduction.

According to her, during the brief call, he asked that his mother be informed of the situation before abruptly hanging up.

While the circumstances surrounding his release remain unclear, there are indications that he may have been mistreated while in captivity.

As of the time of this report, neither the Benue State Government nor security agencies have issued an official statement on the incident.

