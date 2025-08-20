Benue Gov. suspends LG chairman over financial misconduct

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has suspended the Executive Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, over alleged financial misconduct.

The suspension, which also affects other senior officials, is part of the administration’s efforts to enforce accountability and uphold transparency in public service.

Chairperson of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Grace Adagba, and the Secretary of the Benue State Lottery Board, Michael Uper, are among the other officials affected.

The trio have been temporarily relieved of their duties for a period of one month, effective today, Wednesday, August 20.

The development follows a resolution by the Benue State House of Assembly, with Governor Alia acting in line with the Assembly’s directives, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula on Wednesday.

“The Governor has upheld the directives of the State Assembly regarding the temporary suspension of certain public officials,” Kula state.

He added that the action underscores the administration’s commitment to due process and the rule of law.

“We remain steadfast in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance. Our people can rest assured that these principles guide every decision we make,” he said.

Governor Alia has urged the affected institutions to ensure uninterrupted service delivery during the suspension.

Meanwhile, the State Assembly has announced that the screening of commissioner nominees will be put on hold until its resolutions are fully implemented.