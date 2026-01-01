Benue Gov. signs 2026 budget, promises grassroots development

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, pledging that the spending plan will drive grassroots development, boost rural transformation and support sustainable economic growth across the state.

The budget, recently passed by the Benue State House of Assembly, is aimed at closing long-standing development gaps, particularly in rural communities that constitute the backbone of Benue’s economy.

Details of the approval were contained in a statement signed in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, who disclosed that Governor Alia assented to the N695.01 billion 2026 budget on Wednesday, following an upward review of the initial N605.51 billion proposal earlier submitted to the House of Assembly.

Presenting the bill for assent, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Alfred Emberga, said lawmakers subjected the budget to thorough scrutiny to ensure it aligned with prevailing economic realities and the development vision of the Alia administration.

Speaking after signing the bill, christened the “Budget of Rural Development, Livelihood Support and Sustained Growth,” Governor Alia declared that the era of neglect of rural communities was over, stressing that the budget prioritises investments in feeder roads, bridges, water supply, rural electrification and climate-smart infrastructure.

The governor further disclosed that agriculture and agro-industrial development received strong backing in the budget, with provisions for subsidised inputs, mechanisation, extension services, aggregation centres and cottage processing facilities aimed at strengthening value chains, creating jobs and improving incomes.

Governor Alia commended the Benue State House of Assembly for what he described as a diligent and transparent budget process and urged citizens, development partners, the private sector, traditional institutions, civil society organisations and the media to see the budget as an invitation to partnership.

He assured residents that implementation would be carried out with discipline and accountability, noting that the success of the budget would ultimately be measured by its impact on the lives of the people of Benue State.