Benue Gov. sets resignation deadline for aides contesting 2027 election

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has directed all political appointees in his administration with ambitions to contest in the 2027 general elections to resign from their positions on or before March 30, 2026.

The governor said the directive is aimed at safeguarding the pace of development in the state, stressing that his administration would not tolerate any distractions capable of slowing down ongoing projects and governance processes.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, who said the decision is aimed at maintaining the momentum of development in the state.

He urged affected appointees to tender their resignation letters promptly to enable the government appoint suitable replacements and ensure continuity in service delivery.

According to him, early resignation by interested appointees would provide clarity and allow his administration to maintain focus on its development agenda without interruption.

The governor also called on well-meaning individuals to support his vision of transforming Benue State, emphasizing the need for collective commitment toward sustainable growth and progress.

“I invite all people of good conscience to join hands with me so that we can make Benue a place that attracts everybody,” the governor said.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructural efforts, he noted that visible improvements such as road construction and a more motivated civil service are indicators of progress under his leadership.

Governor Alia reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his promises to the people of Benue, insisting that his administration remains focused on rewriting the state’s narrative through sustained development.

“My covenant was with the people of Benue State. My attention is on how to make them happy and improve their lives. Nothing will deter me from achieving that,” he stated.