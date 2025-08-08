Benue Gov rewards Super Falcons player ₦50M, rename street, others

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has awarded Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega, who hails from the state, a cash gift of N50 million following her contribution to Nigeria’s historic win at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the team’s 10th title.

Alia’s gesture came two weeks after the Super Falcons defeated Morocco’s women’s national team, the Atlas Lionesses, in a thrilling 3–2 final at Rabat Stadium to claim the championship.

In addition to the cash award, the governor also gifted Ordega a three-bedroom apartment in Makurdi and announced that a street would be named in her honour.

The recognition was made public during a ceremony held in the state capital on Friday, where Alia praised Ordega’s role in Nigeria’s latest WAFCON success.

Speaking at the event, he described Ordega, who also plays for Al-Ittihad Club, a Saudi Arabian football team, as a source of pride for Benue State and an inspiration to young athletes.

“Francisca Ordega has made Benue State and Nigeria proud. Her commitment, discipline, and talent deserve to be celebrated. This is our little way of saying thank you,” the governor said.

Ordega, a decorated Nigerian international, is from Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

She has represented the Nigeria women’s national football team in both the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the African Women’s Championship.