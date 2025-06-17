Benue Gov. faults ex-senate president’s on self-defense ideology

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has rejected calls for residents to resort to self-defense in response to ongoing attacks across the state, warning that such actions could further escalate insecurity.

Alia’s comment comes amid public outcry over renewed killings, with former Senate President David Mark suggesting that communities may have no choice but to defend themselves if authorities fail to act.

As gathered, more than 100 people were reportedly massacred in a two-day rampage by suspected herders armed with sophisticated weapons. Local leaders estimate that the actual death toll could be significantly higher.

The coordinated attacks affected Guma Local Government Area and several surrounding communities, leaving scores dead and many others displaced.

While residents have called for permission to bear arms and defend themselves, the governor is instead urging communities to support the establishment of a more robust and coordinated community policing system.

Alia made this known on Tuesday during a press briefing, two days after the fresh wave of violence claimed dozens of lives across multiple local government areas.

During the briefing, he appealed for calm and cautioned against emotionally driven responses that could worsen the situation.

“I should carry, and I think that would make some very good common sense,” he said, referring to the idea of arming oneself.

“But where you have people who just decide to work up because of sentiments and emotions attached to what is happening with us and within us, I think we’re rendering ourselves a bit more vulnerable. So, I wouldn’t advocate for self-defense.”

“I would encourage us all to keep calling for community policing because it’s the only way. It’s only people from within the state and the local government who would understand what is going on with them,” he added.