Benue Gov. faults Army strategies against gunmen terrorizing communities

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has faulted the military’s current strategies in tackling gunmen attacks across rural communities, insisting that the Army’s delayed responses have done little to stop the violence or protect displaced residents.

Alia lamented that despite the reinforcement of troops and multiple visits by top security officials to the affected communities, no terrorist has been arrested so far.

Speaking through his media aide, Kula Tersoo, on Tuesday, the governor expressed concern over the loss of lives and displacement of communities, and called for a more proactive and preventive security response.

“What more do they expect from the governor? Governor Alia has done everything within his power to tackle this crisis, including facilitating visits by the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, other security chiefs, and the National Security Adviser,”

“He even provided 300 motorcycles to help security forces respond swiftly. Yet, no arrests have been made,” he said with disappointment.

The governor’s remarks followed sharp criticism from a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue, loyal to Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The faction accused Governor Alia of lacking the capacity to handle the state’s security crisis, pointing to the recent attacks in Gwer West Local Government Area, where 42 people were killed, and called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

Daniel Ihomun, the faction’s spokesperson, condemned what he described as the “conspicuous silence” of the Benue State House of Assembly in the face of these attacks, especially as lawmakers went on recess while violence continued.

“The latest massacre is just another chapter in a long-running tragedy,” Ihomun said. “It’s clear that Governor Alia’s administration lacks the strategy and capacity to protect our people.”

In his response, Governor Alia urged the Akume faction to remember the security challenges that plagued past administrations, including those of Akume and former Governor Samuel Ortom, when Benue faced repeated attacks from armed herders and communal clashes.

“The current situation is no worse than what we saw under Akume, when invaders from Taraba and Nasarawa attacked Benue communities, or during Ortom’s tenure,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Akume faction renewed its call for a comprehensive security summit that would involve political leaders, National Assembly members, traditional rulers, youth groups, the clergy, and security agencies.

“Our people deserve safety and peace,” their statement concluded. “We refuse to stay silent in the face of these ongoing attacks and government inaction.”