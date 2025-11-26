Benue Gov. denies leaving APC amid face-off against Akume

The Benue State Government has debunked reports claiming that Governor Hyacinth Alia is preparing to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following an alleged secret meeting with former PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The government explained that the narrative emerged from individuals attempting to deceive the Presidency and sow tension within the APC.

In a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula, it described the rumour as a fabricated attempt to malign the governor and create political confusion.

Kula added that the report was part of a “wicked, mischievous, and vicious smear campaign” aimed at distracting Governor Alia from his governance agenda and misleading the public for selfish political interests.

Kula emphasized that the governor’s routine visits to elder statesmen were being deliberately twisted to suggest an impending defection.

He noted that since assuming office, Governor Alia has consistently engaged leaders and elder statesmen across Benue State without political or religious bias, describing such consultations as a normal and inclusive part of his leadership style.

The secretary stressed that meetings with figures of Senator Ayu’s stature should not be misconstrued as a political move.

The government highlighted that Governor Alia has been strengthening the APC, bringing notable political figures such as 3rd Republic Senator Prof. David Iornem, Elder David Iorwashima Amo, and Ambassador Terhemen Tarzoor into the party.

Kula added that opposition structures across the state are steadily collapsing into the APC, with defections occurring in nearly all local government areas, a reality that contradicts the “fiction” being spread by mischief-makers.

He reaffirmed that Governor Alia remains focused on building a united and dominant APC ahead of the 2027 elections and continues to engage even his fiercest opponents to strengthen the ruling party.