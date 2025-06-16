Benue Gov. confirms 151 deaths after community attacks

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has confirmed that at least 151 people were killed in a series of coordinated attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on the Yelewata community, Guma Local Government Area of the state.

However, Alia’s figure contrasts with higher casualty numbers speculated by local residents, who claim that nearly 200 people, including entire families, were burnt alive during the massacre.

Providing a breakdown of the confirmed deaths, the governor disclosed that 127 victims have already been buried, while 22 are yet to be buried.

The clergyman added that two bodies remain in the morgue, bringing the official death toll to 151, the worst single-day attack the state has recorded in years.

