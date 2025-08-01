Benue Gov. appoints eight commissioners 2days after dissolving cabinet

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has appointed eight new commissioners to support his administration in implementing policies and achieving key development goals.

The appointments come just two days after Alia dissolved his cabinet, citing the commissioners’ failure to effectively assist the government in fulfilling its mandate across their respective offices.

Alongside the dissolution, Alia appointed former two-term Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moses Atagher, as his new Chief of Staff.

In a statement released on Friday by the governor’s spokesperson, Tersoo Kula, the development was described as the beginning of a new phase aimed at improving governance and enhancing administrative efficiency across the state.

“This development marks a significant step in strengthening the machinery of governance and ensuring effective service delivery across various sectors,” Kula stated.

He also confirmed that the names of the first batch of commissioner-nominees have been forwarded to the Benue State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The nominees include Theresa Ikwue, Benjamin Ashaver, Adamu Ijaguwa, Peter Egbodo, Yangien Ornguga, Denis Iyaighgba, James Dwem, and Paul Ogwuche.

Kula added that a second batch of nominees will be submitted to the Assembly in the coming days.